Anybody who loves swimming enjoys taking a dip now and then, but getting access to a viable swimming pool at a time that suits you is a task. It’s good then to be filthy rich like these Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, who have luxurious swimming pools at their homes…

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in-house swimming pools is one of the biggest ever you’ll get to see.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an infinity pool at their home.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s palatial, ancestral home in Gurgaon, Haryana, is equipped with a large pool.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s holiday home in Khandala is also equipped with a stunning pool.

Salman Khan

Similarly, Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse comes with a large pool.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s $12 million California mansion has a swanky pool as one of its major highlights.

Kim Kardashian

Elder sister’s Kim Kardashian’s $60 million LA mansion, too, boasts a swimming pool to die for.

Jennifer Lopez

Most of JLo’s backyard is taken up by one of the biggest in-house pools you’ll ever get to see.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Whenever guests visit David and Victoria’s London home a dip in the pool is usually on the cards.

