Anybody who loves swimming enjoys taking a dip now and then, but getting access to a viable swimming pool at a time that suits you is a task. It’s good then to be filthy rich like these Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, who have luxurious swimming pools at their homes…Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan in-house swimming pools is one of the biggest ever you’ll get to see.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an infinity pool at their home.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan’s palatial, ancestral home in Gurgaon, Haryana, is equipped with a large pool.Source: Bollywood
Suniel Shetty’s holiday home in Khandala is also equipped with a stunning pool.Source: Bollywood
Similarly, Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse comes with a large pool.Source: Bollywood
Kylie Jenner’s $12 million California mansion has a swanky pool as one of its major highlights.Source: Bollywood
Elder sister’s Kim Kardashian’s $60 million LA mansion, too, boasts a swimming pool to die for.Source: Bollywood
Most of JLo’s backyard is taken up by one of the biggest in-house pools you’ll ever get to see.Source: Bollywood
Whenever guests visit David and Victoria’s London home a dip in the pool is usually on the cards.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!