Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more: Top actors who enjoy God-like status among fans

These celebrities are literally worshipped by their fans.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is no less than a God to his fans. His home Mannat being the biggest tourist attraction is proof of it.

Fan mania

The stupendous success and craze around Jawan says that he is truly worshipped by his fans.

Rajinikanth

Undoubtedly, Rajinikanth is the biggest star the film industry has ever seen.

Rajinikanth temple

He is loved so much that he has a temple in his name at Kotilingeshwara in Kolar.

Prabhas

Prabhas is considered to be a demi God by his fans.

Sonu Sood

The actor is considered to be a God for all his philanthropic work.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is also among those stars who have a temple dedicated to them.

Kushboo Sunder

South star Kushboo Sunder is also considered to be a goddess by fans. She has a temple in her name in Thiruchirapalli.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly made a temple in her name with her statue in Alapadu village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

Nayanthara

Jawan star Nayanthara is the Lady Superstar of South. Reportedly, fans wanted to make a temple for her but she asked them to not do so.

Hansika Motwani

Recently, reports had it that Hansika Motwani turned down the request of fans to make a temple in her name.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is also among the biggest stars of South. Reportedly, even he has a fan made temple dedicated to him.

