Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more: Top actors who enjoy God-like status among fans

Shah Rukh Khan is no less than a God to his fans. His home Mannat being the biggest tourist attraction is proof of it.
The stupendous success and craze around Jawan says that he is truly worshipped by his fans.
Undoubtedly, Rajinikanth is the biggest star the film industry has ever seen.
He is loved so much that he has a temple in his name at Kotilingeshwara in Kolar.
Prabhas is considered to be a demi God by his fans.
The actor is considered to be a God for all his philanthropic work.
Big B is also among those stars who have a temple dedicated to them.
South star Kushboo Sunder is also considered to be a goddess by fans. She has a temple in her name in Thiruchirapalli.
One of the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly made a temple in her name with her statue in Alapadu village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.
Jawan star Nayanthara is the Lady Superstar of South. Reportedly, fans wanted to make a temple for her but she asked them to not do so.
Recently, reports had it that Hansika Motwani turned down the request of fans to make a temple in her name.
Pawan Kalyan is also among the biggest stars of South. Reportedly, even he has a fan made temple dedicated to him.
