Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan and more Top 8 Indian celebrities who have honorary doctorates
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 14, 2024
RRR star Ram Charan recently got conferred with Honorary Doctorate from Vels University. Pics and videos went all viral.
Shah Rukh Khan actually has five honorary doctorates. He has received it from Bedfordshire University, The University of Edinburgh, London School of Law and more.
As per reports, Priyanka Chopra was given Honorary Doctorate Rai University in 2015.
Back in 2014, Music Maestro AR Rahman was awarded an honorary doctorate by Berklee College of Music for his contribution to music.
Centurion University of Technology of Odisha awarded Kamal Haasan with a doctorate in 2019.
Akshay Kumar received an honorary doctorate from University of Windsor in 2008.
The Leeds Metropolitan University, UK gave Shilpa Shetty an honorary doctor in 2007 for her contribution to cultural diversity.
Amitabh Bachchan has a total of 8 doctorates. Degrees of Doctor of Arts by De Montfort University in Leicester, Honorary Doctorate from the Jhansi University and more on list.
Vidya Balan too is on the list. The actress was awarded with Doctor of Arts Honoris Causa degree by Rai University, Ahmedabad.
In 2007, MGR university awarded Thalapathy Vijay with a doctorate for his work in cinema.
