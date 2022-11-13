Bollywood stars earn in crores per film. And they also indulge in luxurious things such as watches. Here's a look at celebs and their luxe watches.Source: Bollywood
A watch collector, this one's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy watch that costs Rs 16 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee wore a Bvlgari Diva's Dream Watch for Oscar's photoshoot. Its cost is said to be Rs 32 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Cirkus star owns Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716 which costs a whopping Rs 2.1 crores.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan star has a Patek Philippe's Aquanaut 5968A which costs about Rs 30 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Anushka wore a Cosmograph Daytona Rose Dial 18K Everose Gold Oyster Bracelet Automatic Men's Watch for a photoshoot. Its price is said to be about Rs 49 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Collar Bomb actor Jimmy Shergill owns a Breitling Emergency Titanium in Volcano Black, which is around Rs 10 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
The Vikram Vedha star was seen wearing a Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronography. Its cost is about Rs 72 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Brahmastra actor wore his father Rishi Kapoor's Breguet watch when he married Alia Bhatt. Its retail price is said to be Rs 21 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Here's Fighter beauty flaunting her Chopard watch which is said to cost about Rs 18 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
