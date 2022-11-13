Bollywood stars love Luxe watches 

Bollywood stars earn in crores per film. And they also indulge in luxurious things such as watches. Here's a look at celebs and their luxe watches.

Shivani Pawaskar

Emraan Hashmi 

A watch collector, this one's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy watch that costs Rs 16 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra 

PeeCee wore a Bvlgari Diva's Dream Watch for Oscar's photoshoot. Its cost is said to be Rs 32 lakhs. 

Ranveer Singh

Cirkus star owns Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716 which costs a whopping Rs 2.1 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan star has a Patek Philippe's Aquanaut 5968A which costs about Rs 30 lakhs. 

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka wore a Cosmograph Daytona Rose Dial 18K Everose Gold Oyster Bracelet Automatic Men's Watch for a photoshoot. Its price is said to be about Rs 49 lakhs.

Jimmy Shergill

Collar Bomb actor Jimmy Shergill owns a Breitling Emergency Titanium in Volcano Black, which is around Rs 10 lakhs. 

Saif Ali Khan 

The Vikram Vedha star was seen wearing a Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronography. Its cost is about Rs 72 lakhs. 

Ranbir Kapoor 

Brahmastra actor wore his father Rishi Kapoor's Breguet watch when he married Alia Bhatt. Its retail price is said to be Rs 21 lakhs.  

Deepika Padukone 

Here's Fighter beauty flaunting her Chopard watch which is said to cost about Rs 18 lakhs.

