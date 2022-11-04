Bollywood actors with most expensive shoes

Those who love shoes, like almost or do have a shoe fetish, would get why the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and others own such expensive shoes while also feeling a tad envious over their footwear.

Russel D'Silva

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a pair of Golden Goose pre-distressed sneakers, priced at ₹38,000.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s prized Adidas Yeezy foam sneakers comes at a whopping ₹1 lakh.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the proud owner of the limited edition Nike Air Dior sneakers, costing ₹5 lakh.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s trendy Balenciaga Speed sneakers sets you back by ₹70,000.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s Nike Air Vapormax X Off-White ‘The Ten’ sneakers carried a price tag of ₹71,000.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s Rick Owens black and off-white hiking sneakers costs a cool ₹40,000.

Abhishek Bachchan

While Abhishek Bachchan’s Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Azael sneakers costs a huge ₹2 lakh.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor treasures his Court Classic SL/06 Saint Laurent sneakers, prices at a stiff ₹40,000.

Varun Dhawan

Finally, we have Varun Dhawan, whose SS19 Air Dior B22 sneakers demands a massive ₹75,000.

