Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more stars who were actually drunk while shooting key scenes

Take a look at the list of stars who had come drunk on the sets.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played an alcoholic in Devdas. She did not consume a lot.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh for an emotional scene in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela where he took alcohol.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick revealed that in Drinking Buddies she did not drink intentionally. She had a pounding beer.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club were seen taking a few drinks.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman in Black Swan was seen taking tequila shot.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was also seen taking tequila before doing a hot scene with Natalie Portman.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter was drunk on the sets.

Citylights

Rajkuimmar Rao had got drunk for Citylights.

Citylights scene

For a particular scene in the movie Rajkummar Rao had to drink.

