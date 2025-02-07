Shah Rukh Khan requests job for his son Aryan at top company
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 07, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan had talked to these two people of a big company to ask for a job for his elder son Aryan but Covid came and his hopes shattered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is currently promoting his elder son Aryan Khan's first web series the Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, SRK opened up about his son’s career and said that he had gone to ask for work for his son Aryan. But COVID-19 pandemic hit that redirected Aryan’s path towards filmmaking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahrukh said that his plan went in vain as Aryan could not work with Netflix due to Covid and Aryan had to return to India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In this series, Aryan is going to make his directorial debut with this series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"If COVID had not come, I would have talked to Ted and Bella again about Aryan's job”. Shahrukh said.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the same event, Shahrukh also said that if his children and their work could get half the love that he has received from the public, it would be too much for him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ted Sarandos is the CEO of Netflix and Bela Bajaria is the Chief Content Officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The story highlights a father’s dedication to make sure his child is on the right path while Aryan’s determination to set foot in the world of entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Steal Tara Sutaria's Easy Makeup Looks for Date Night!
Find Out More