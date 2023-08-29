Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn, Top 10 real box office kings in Bollywood

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood actors whose films guarantee footfalls in theatres and emerge as box office hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
The Jawan star recently delivered the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema with Pathaan, which collected Rs 543.22 crore at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action star of Bollywood delivered his biggest box office success with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 which went on to collect Rs 339.16 crore at the box office in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer’s Padmaavat, which also featured Deepika and Shahid and released in 2018, became his highest grosser ever with a collection of Rs 302.15 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik charmed the audiences with his effortless swag and style in the film War (2019), which also became his highest grossing film and collected over Rs 317.91 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two-time National Award-winning actor delivered his biggest hit with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020, which collected over Rs 279.55 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most successful Bollywood actors, Akshay has 16 films in the Rs 100 crore club and delivered his career’s highest grosser with the 2018-film 2.0, which minted over Rs 407.05 crore at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With some of the biggest hits in Bollywood under his name, Tiger delivered his career’s highest grossing film with War, which co-starred Hrithik. It released in 2018 and collected Rs 317.91 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju (2018) wowed the audiences and the film became his highest grossing movie ever with a collection of Rs 342.53 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While 3 Idiots, PK and Ghajini went on to become big successes, Aamir gave his highest grosser ever with the 2016-released sports drama Dangal, which collected Rs 374 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik made his entry into the Bollywood superstars club with his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, which went on to collect Rs 221.33 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!