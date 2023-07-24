Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's unknown secrets revealed

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Quiz master Siddharth Basu recently spoke of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

All these three big stars have hosted quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati and Dus Ka Dum.

In a recent interview, Siddharth revealed some secrets about these stars he experienced while working with them.

Sidharth worked with SRK as he hosted season 3 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He says Shah Rukh Khan is a sharp and witty person who thinks on his feet.

According to him, both hosts of KBC have different attitude and people greet them according to it.

People meet SRK with open arms and people would fall at Amit ji’s feet or meet him with folding hands out of respect.

Quiz Master says Salman Khan has a different connect with the audience.

His public image changed completely after Dus Ka Dum.

Siddharth Basu added earlier to the show he had a bad boy image.

He revealed Salman is a very generous man and he really takes care of people around him.

