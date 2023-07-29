Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who are friends despite past tiff

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who maintained friendships even after hitting a rough patch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

One of the most famous and publicized Bollywood friendships, SRK and Salman had a well-known spat, but they reconciled and are now great friends.

Karan Johar and Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol had a temporary fallout but later patched up their friendship and have remained close.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a fallout, but they sorted out their differences and continue to share a strong bond.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Despite rumors of a tiff, Priyanka and Deepika have maintained a friendly relationship, even supporting each other on various occasions.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan

Although they had a rough patch, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan resolved their differences and remained good friends.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Katrina and Alia had a rough patch when the latter started dating Ranbir Kapoor but they overcame it and share a great bond.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Deepika and Katrina share a cordial relationship, and they have often been seen praising each other's work.

Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan

While they had a misunderstanding in the past, Ajay and Salman sorted things out and are on good terms.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka and Kareena had a popular spat but now they share a cordial relationship.

