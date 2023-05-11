Ugly fights between Bollywood celebrities

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2008 fought at Katrina Kaif's birthday party. Reportedly they were about to get into physical violence.

It was on the sets of Pyare Mohan where Eesha Deol reportedly was abused by Amrita Rao publically. Eesha then slapped Amrita.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty fought with each other over Akshay Kumar as the actor dated both reportedly simultaneously.

Kangana Ranaut claimed that Hrithik Roshan had an affair with her and claimed he cheated on her.

Aamir Khan had a dog named Shah Rukh Khan. The actor had made a derogatory comment on SRK licking his feet which was not taken well by SRK's fans.

Farah Khan reportedly accused Shah Rukh Khan of slapping her husband Shrish Kunder at Sanjay Dutt's party.

Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi fought because of Aishwarya Rai who first broke up with Salman and then dated Vivek.

Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan reportedly fought in a club in Mumbai way before Ranbir made his Bollywood debut.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh had an ugly Twitter spat over the Farm Bill.

At an award function Arijit Singh was asked by Salman Khan on what took him so long to come on stage, to which Arijit said Salman made him fall asleep.

