Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and more: Fan wars of top stars take over social media

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif fans have nasty battle on social media over Tiger 3; here is a look at fans of top celebs who are fighting on X like K-Pop stans

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Tiger 3 fan war

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans had a nasty spat today on social media

Salman Khan blurred

This happened after someone blurred Salman Khan from a still

Shah Rukh Khan

Of late, fans of SRK have had incessant fan wars with rival stars' fan clubs

Virat Kohli

The fan war of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli supporters went on for days months ago

Total nonsense

Neutrals and genuine fans laughed when the two hugged it out

Alia Bhatt

Supporters of Alia Bhatt position her as the top female superstar of the country

Deepika Padukone

Deepika fans believe she is India's top global star and can fight it out on SM

Nayanthara

Nayanthara fans can give a tough time to fans of any Bollywood actress

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's fans do not hesitate from picking up fights on SM

Thalapathy Vijay

The fan wars of Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith supporters is legendary

Prabhas

Telugu cinema's darling has crazy social media fans

Thanks For Reading!

