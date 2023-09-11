Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more: Top actors who look irresistible in heavy beard, moustache look

These actors can pull off bearded looks like PRO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan's swag as Vikram Rathore in Jawan was simply kickass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha left fans swooning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

Rocking Yash' heavy beard and moustache look has become iconic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh would be incomplete without his beard and messy hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun looks his best with the beard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty

Even at 62, he is among the most desirable men on planet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran can pull off heavy beard look with class.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati

Isn't he among the hottest?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh seems all ready to be Don.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is cute and hot at the same time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's rugged look is fab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

The Drishyam star is one of the most well-groomed men in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Did you know Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Kashmir and Pakistan connection?

 

 Find Out More