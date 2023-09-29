Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan BEATS Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 to be the highest-grossing Hindi movie; Check TOP 10

Jawan is one of the most successful movies of 2023. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made another record, that is, it is the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jawan Toofan

Shah Rukh Khan new movie has earned Rs 525.50 crore nett (Hindi) so far.

Leading the list

With talented artists such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in the movie, Jawan had to lead. Here are 9 others...

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol starrer movie has minted Rs 524.80 crores.

Pathaan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan led the list before this Deepika, John Abraham starrer.

Baahubali 2 box office collection

The Hindi version of Prabhas' movie earned Rs 510.99 crores.

KGF 2 box office collection

Yash starrer movie minted Rs 435.33 crore.

Dangal box office collection

Aamir Khan starrer 2016 movie did a business of Rs 374.43 crores.

Sanju box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt earned Rs 342.57 crores.

PK box office collection

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma movie collected Rs 340.80 crores in Hindi release.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection

The second instalment of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie minted Rs 339. 16 crore.

Bajarangi Bhaijaan box office collection

Salman Khan, Harsha Ali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie did a business of 320.34 crores nett.

