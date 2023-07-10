Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has to break these box office records by Pathaan and more films
Siddhi Chatterjee
Jul 10, 2023
Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan crossed Rs 100 crore club.
Adipurush made Rs 193.6 crore worldwide.
The Kerala Story got a boost due to its storyline and made Rs 236.67 Cr at domestic.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two made Rs 166.8 crore worldwide.
Varisu minted Rs 154.1 crore worldwide.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar made Rs Rs 144 Crore at domestic.
Waltair Veerayya minted Rs 136.2 crore worldwide.
Salman Khan’s action family drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 100 Cr at box office.
Jawan is one of the most star-studded movies of 2023.
Jawan features some of the biggest names from Bollywood as well as from the South Indian industry.
