Shah Rukh Khan starrer most romantic and comedy films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
First up, we have the romance movie Veer Zaara. Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan starrer is on Amazon Prime Video.
Second, we have a comedy movie Chennai Express also starring Deepika Padukone. The movie is available on Netflix.
Revisit the college romance of Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani. Watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Another comedy movie, Main Hoon Na is on Netflix. It's super fun to binge. And he's so hot with Sushmita Sen.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the most romantic film of SRK and Kajol. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Duplicate will leave you in splits also, Shah Rukh was so raw in this one. Watch it on Netflix.
Om Shanti Om is quite an intense movie but a thorough treat for all movie buffs. Watch it on Netflix.
Chamatkar, a comedy movie starring Shah and Naseeruddin Shah is a must-watch. It is on Netflix.
Kal Ho Na Ho starring Shah Rukh and Preity Zinta is so tragic but so full of emotions. Watch this one on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Happy New Year for which SRK reunited with Farah and Deepika is a riot, a no-brainer but so much fun. Watch it on Netflix.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Watch this one with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma only if you believe in passionate love. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is on Amazon Prime Video.
Also, not to forget, Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit which is available on Amazon Prime Video.
