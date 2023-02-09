Shah Rukh Khan strikes gold with Pathaan: But here are Top 10 stars who are better action heroes than SRK

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been on cloud nine at the box office window but apart from him there are many action heroes who give the star a fight.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Hrithik

When the actor gives a punch all his fans jump. A lot of 'Bang Bang' is expected in his next offering Fighter where he looks sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

The actor has turned into a superhero with six-pack abs in his next new movie Selfiee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

Fans cannot wait to see his magic in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The mass hero is loved by all and fans are waiting to see him strike in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

The star was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 and fans wait to see his action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Fans are waiting for Nation's darling Prabhas to do some action in Salaar on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

Ajay's film Bholaa is much awaited where he will be in full action mode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

The star has the best action scenes in Pathaan. His character Jim gave a tough fight to SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidyut Jamwal

The actor has often revealed that he loves being called and is known as an action hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol

One cannot forget the actor lifting cartwheels in Gadar. Now his action scenes are awaited in Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

