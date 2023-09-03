Shah Rukh Khan-Sunny Deol and more: Top Bollywood rivalries that no longer exist

A look at Bollywood foes who are back to being friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan attended Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash and left everyone surprised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports had it that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol did not talk to each other for almost 16 years. But it seems Gadar 2 brought them together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was after Kartik Aaryan's ouster from Dostana 2 that rumours of bad blood between the two went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But the two have met each other on several occasions after that and all seems well between the stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone is aware of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's fight that allegedly took place in 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was only in 2013 that their animosity ended as they hugged each other at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was recently that Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in the industry and it was instantly linked to her alleged feud with Karan Johar that took place in 2012. But at a recent event, KJo and PeeCee were papped chit chatting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra's rivalry began during Aitraaz. However, the ladies then appeared together on Koffee With Karan and had a gala time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All hell broke loose when Aamir Khan once wrote in his blog that 'Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then.' Later, he clarified that Shah Rukh was the name of the dog. But SRK's fans were not happy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that there was a cold war between Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. But they seem to have buried the hatchet now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif turning foes started after the Brahmastra actress' name got linked to Ranbir Kapoor. But now, they are back to being friends and wish well for each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were reports suggesting that there was a catfight between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif because of their exes. But with Katrina Kaif attending Deepika's reception, these rumours were put to rest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
