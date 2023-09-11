Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and other Top 10 Bollywood action heroes known for their next-level fight scenes

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, a look at top 10 Bollywood action heroes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK earned a lot of praise for his breathtaking performance in Pathaan and Jawan.

Sanjay Dutt

Agneepath, Nayak, Sadak, etc films made him an action hero.

Salman Khan

His journey from a romantic hero to an action hero is phenomenal and helped him resurrect his career.

Suniel Shetty

The action hero of the 90s has impressed everyone with his daredevilry.

Tiger Shroff

There is no action star like him. Even Shah Rukh Khan recently praised his skills.

Akshay Kumar

Biggest action hero who is known for his martial arts skills.

Sunny Deol

The actor has given the most iconic films including Arjun, Ghayal, Gadar, Ghatak, and latest Gadar 2.

Vidyut Jammwal

Top martial artist in the world leave us stunned with his awe-inspiring action in films.

Ajay Devgn

His unique action sequences in Shivaay, Singham, and more have won hearts.

John Abraham

The actor transformed himself into an action hero and that has held him in good stead.

