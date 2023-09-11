Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and other Top 10 Bollywood action heroes known for their next-level fight scenes

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, a look at top 10 Bollywood action heroes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
SRK earned a lot of praise for his breathtaking performance in Pathaan and Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath, Nayak, Sadak, etc films made him an action hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His journey from a romantic hero to an action hero is phenomenal and helped him resurrect his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action hero of the 90s has impressed everyone with his daredevilry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no action star like him. Even Shah Rukh Khan recently praised his skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biggest action hero who is known for his martial arts skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has given the most iconic films including Arjun, Ghayal, Gadar, Ghatak, and latest Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top martial artist in the world leave us stunned with his awe-inspiring action in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His unique action sequences in Shivaay, Singham, and more have won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor transformed himself into an action hero and that has held him in good stead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!