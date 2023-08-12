Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and more top 10 Indian actors who charge highest fees

Here is a list of highest paid Indian actors.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is the highest paid actor in India as he reportedly charged Rs 200 crore for his upcoming movie Leo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan charges Rs 100 to 200 crore for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas has hiked his fees to Rs 150 crore per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan charges Rs 100 - 175 crore per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth charges around Rs 150 crore for each movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is paid in the range of Rs 100 - 150 crore for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan reportedly charges Rs 150 crore per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar charges approximately Rs 130-140 crore per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR fees is Rs 100 crore per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan's remuneration per movie is Rs 90-100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

