Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and more top 10 Indian actors who charge highest fees

Here is a list of highest paid Indian actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is the highest paid actor in India as he reportedly charged Rs 200 crore for his upcoming movie Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan charges Rs 100 to 200 crore for a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas has hiked his fees to Rs 150 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan charges Rs 100 - 175 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megastar Rajinikanth charges around Rs 150 crore for each movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is paid in the range of Rs 100 - 150 crore for a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan reportedly charges Rs 150 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar charges approximately Rs 130-140 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR fees is Rs 100 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan's remuneration per movie is Rs 90-100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
