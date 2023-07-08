Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Vanity vans of Bollywood stars no less than a hotel room

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s sexy vanity is a dream room with colourful interiors and bubbly simple designs.

Anushka Sharma’s vanity van gives calming vibes having pastel colour palette.

Katrina Kaif has colourful bohemian vanity van.

Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity has a master bedroom, makeup section, contoured wooden roof and 52-inch screen also.

Salman Khan lives a ling size life in his vanity that is luxurious with amenities like bed, Tv and refrigerator.

Ranbir Kapoor’s vanity is full of movie posters that give filmy vibes.

Parineeti Chopra’s vanity van is aesthetic with white flooring and furniture.

Hrithik Roshan’s vanity van has hi-tech interiors, an office and a bedroom.

Ajay Devgn’s vanity van is like a 5 star hotel room.

Varun Dhawan’s van is everything to give homely feels.

