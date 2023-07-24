Shah Rukh Khan to Debina Bonnerjee: Top 10 Bollywood and TV stars who had baby through IVF
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan chose the IVF process to have their third child.
Debina Bonnerjee also opted for IVF to have her baby.
Debina also spoke about the difficulties she went through during child birth.
Karan JOhar had Yash and Roohi through IVF + Surrogacy.
Ekta Kapoor also opted for the IVF and surrogacy way to have a baby.
Lisa Ray welcomed her babies in her 40s through IVF.
Tusshar Kapoor also had a baby boy through IVF + Surrogacy.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had a son through IVF in 2011.
Farah Khan had her triplets through IVF.
Sohail Khan and Seema Khan had a son through IVF.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their baby girl through IVF.
