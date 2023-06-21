Bollywood stars who didn’t read script before signing a movie

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Bollywood stars who blindly trusted the makers and signed movies without reading the script

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma agreed to PK without reading the script because she believed in Rajkumar Hirani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone signed Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani without reading the script since she has immense faith in Ayan Mukerji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan agreed to be a part of Awwal Number without seeing the script.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan had faith in Karan Johar and agreed to sign Kuch Kuch Hota Hai without ready the script.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol Kuch too agreed to Kuch Hota Hai because of Karan Johar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif has often signed movies without reading the script. One of them is Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn signed Rajneeti without the script.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Without hearing the script Manjot Singh signed Fukrey. All he asked for if he will be on the poster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha signed Ram Leela without reading the script as Sanjay Leela Bhansali inspired her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood signed Prabhu Deva's Ramaiya Vastavaiya without a screenplay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt as Basanti, Ranveer Singh as Veeru: ChatGPT casts for Sholay set in 2023

 

 Find Out More