Bollywood stars who didn’t read script before signing a movie
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Bollywood stars who blindly trusted the makers and signed movies without reading the script
Anushka Sharma agreed to PK without reading the script because she believed in Rajkumar Hirani.
Deepika Padukone signed Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani without reading the script since she has immense faith in Ayan Mukerji.
Aamir Khan agreed to be a part of Awwal Number without seeing the script.
Shah Rukh Khan had faith in Karan Johar and agreed to sign Kuch Kuch Hota Hai without ready the script.
Kajol Kuch too agreed to Kuch Hota Hai because of Karan Johar.
Katrina Kaif has often signed movies without reading the script. One of them is Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Ajay Devgn signed Rajneeti without the script.
Without hearing the script Manjot Singh signed Fukrey. All he asked for if he will be on the poster.
Richa Chadha signed Ram Leela without reading the script as Sanjay Leela Bhansali inspired her.
Sonu Sood signed Prabhu Deva's Ramaiya Vastavaiya without a screenplay.
