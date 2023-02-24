Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who REJECTED big films

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who rejected films that later became blockbusters.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Juhi Chawla

Actress was the first one to get approached for Dil To Pagal Hai.

Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab was first approached for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress was offered a role in Dil Dhadakne Do, but she rejected it.

Shah Rukh Khan

He was first to get offered the role of Sanjay Dutt in Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

Deepika Padukone

Dil Dhadakne Do was reportedly first offered to Deepika Padukone.

Kajol

The actress was first approached for the role of Zaara in Veer-Zaraa.

Ranbir Kapoor

Zoya Akhtar offered Dil Dhadakne Do's main character to Ranbir Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan

He was offered the role of Saif in Hum Tum.

Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi was reportedly the first one who was offered the role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood's power couple was the first to get offered the role of Veer-Zaara.

