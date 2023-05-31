Top Bollywood stars who broke no kissing on-screen rule 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who followed no kissing on-screen rule but broke it!

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan broke the no-kissing rule when he locked lips with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn broke the no on-screen kissing policy for his film Shivaay.

Shahid Kapoor

Post-marriage, the actor had decided to not kiss anyone on-screen. But he broke the rule for Rangoon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan spoke about their no-kissing on-screen policy at length but she broke it for Ki & Ka.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan too broke the rule when he kissed Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan observed a strict no-kissing rule but she broke it for Dhoom 2. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil she kissed Ranbir Kapoor.

Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar broke the no kissing on-screen rule for Alia Bhatt's movie Dear Zindagi.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia avoided kissing on-screen as much as possible until the movie Plan A Plan B in which she kissed Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh

Likewise, Riteish Deshmukh broke the no-kissing policy for the film Plan A Plan B.

Odd man out - Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the only Bollywood star who has managed to successfully follow the no-kissing policy.

