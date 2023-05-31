Top Bollywood stars who broke no kissing on-screen rule 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who followed no kissing on-screen rule but broke it!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
King Khan broke the no-kissing rule when he locked lips with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn broke the no on-screen kissing policy for his film Shivaay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post-marriage, the actor had decided to not kiss anyone on-screen. But he broke the rule for Rangoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan spoke about their no-kissing on-screen policy at length but she broke it for Ki & Ka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan too broke the rule when he kissed Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan observed a strict no-kissing rule but she broke it for Dhoom 2. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil she kissed Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Zafar broke the no kissing on-screen rule for Alia Bhatt's movie Dear Zindagi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia avoided kissing on-screen as much as possible until the movie Plan A Plan B in which she kissed Riteish Deshmukh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Likewise, Riteish Deshmukh broke the no-kissing policy for the film Plan A Plan B.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is the only Bollywood star who has managed to successfully follow the no-kissing policy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!