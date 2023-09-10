Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, actors who were bullied and cornered in the industry

Shah Rukh Khan was bullied and abused by many biggies in the 90s. A look at the B-town stars who faced bullying and harassment in the industry

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan superstar was hated by all the biggies in the 90s and was bullied by everyone initially, as revealed by a veteran journalist.

Priyanka Chopra

Miss World recently opened up about being cornered by industry people.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor once begged fans to watch his movies, or else he would be out of the industry.

Anushka Sharma

Karan Johar admitted to sabotaging the Chakda Xpress actress' career and later realised he was wrong about her.

Kangana Ranaut

The Emergency actress has openly spoken about being bullied by Karan Johar.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Dream Girl 2 actor was told by Karan Johar's office people that they don't cast outsiders.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Ponniyin Selvan actress was once mocked by the late actor Rishi Kapoor over her Hollywood stint.

Kartik Aaryan

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was reportedly bullied by Karan Johar in the industry.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has faced criticism over her looks and has been replaced by star kids several times.

Ameesha Patel

The Gadar 2 actress had opened up about being bullied by Bollywood camps and hence losing out on big projects.

