Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, actors who were bullied and cornered in the industry

Shah Rukh Khan was bullied and abused by many biggies in the 90s. A look at the B-town stars who faced bullying and harassment in the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Jawan superstar was hated by all the biggies in the 90s and was bullied by everyone initially, as revealed by a veteran journalist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss World recently opened up about being cornered by industry people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The late actor once begged fans to watch his movies, or else he would be out of the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar admitted to sabotaging the Chakda Xpress actress' career and later realised he was wrong about her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Emergency actress has openly spoken about being bullied by Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dream Girl 2 actor was told by Karan Johar's office people that they don't cast outsiders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ponniyin Selvan actress was once mocked by the late actor Rishi Kapoor over her Hollywood stint.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was reportedly bullied by Karan Johar in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte has faced criticism over her looks and has been replaced by star kids several times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gadar 2 actress had opened up about being bullied by Bollywood camps and hence losing out on big projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!