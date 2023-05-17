AI turns Bollywood celebs into Disney Movie characters

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

Here's Saif Ali Khan as a Disney Movie Character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can you believe this is Varun Dhawan?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor's AI-generated image as Disney character is too cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is also on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor's bearded look gets Disney twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan has done it all, why not a Disney film?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's AI-generated picture is too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn looks pretty different as Disney Movie character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan and others stars should definitely give cartoon film a try.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor looks classy even as a Disney cartoon character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh's AI-image can get him a Disney Movie film?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor has also been turned into a Disney Movie character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Ent News May 16: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more

 

 Find Out More