AI turns Bollywood celebs into Disney Movie characters
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Here's Saif Ali Khan as a Disney Movie Character.
Can you believe this is Varun Dhawan?
Ranbir Kapoor's AI-generated image as Disney character is too cute.
Salman Khan is also on the list.
Shahid Kapoor's bearded look gets Disney twist.
Shah Rukh Khan has done it all, why not a Disney film?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's AI-generated picture is too good.
Ajay Devgn looks pretty different as Disney Movie character.
Hrithik Roshan and others stars should definitely give cartoon film a try.
Anil Kapoor looks classy even as a Disney cartoon character.
Ranveer Singh's AI-image can get him a Disney Movie film?
Arjun Kapoor has also been turned into a Disney Movie character.
