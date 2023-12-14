Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Top 11 Indian film characters took up arms to rule Box Office in 2023
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Pathaan gave the year the much needed initial banger. It became the highest grossing movie ever. SRK played an exiled RAW agent.
Animal is cooking up a storm at the box office. It has collected Rs 772.33 crore worldwide in 13 days. Ranbir plays a gangster.
Salman Khan played Bhaijaan a brave man who leaves violence for the sake of love. The movie did not perform as per expectations but still won hearts.
Ajay Devgn directed Bholaa. The movie had some amazing action sequences in it.
Nani starrer Dasara has violence too. The movie has many layers such as friendship, devotion and more.
Gadar 2 wreaked a havoc at the box office. It remains the second highest grossing movie of the year.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer won hearts not just in India but also overseas.
SRK played a double role in the movie Jawan and took arms in both. Jawan is the highest grossing movie of all time.
Jigarthanda Double XL left fans surprised and how. The movie entertained fans to the core with the action sequences.
Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay also had violence in the movie. The same was seen in the trailer.
The makers also invested in the VFX for some action sequences. Leo broke several records this year.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 featured some uber-c0ol action sequences. Katrina has out done herself this time.
