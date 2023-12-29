Shah Rukh Khan to RRR: The record breakers and history makers of 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
2023 was an amazing year for the Indian entertainment industry as we broke and set many new records.
Not only that, a lot of new achievements were also achieved, we take a look at all the new feats achieved by here.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crossed Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, which was followed by Jawan which achieved the same feat.
MM Keeravani's hit song, Naatu Naatu won an Oscar for Best Original Song from the film RRR, becoming the first Indian song to win the award.
Indian documentary, The Elephant Whisperer by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga won an Oscar, making it the first Indian production to win in the Best Documentary Short category.
Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella Music Festival.
Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor National Award and became the first Telugu actor to achieve this for his movie, Pushpa: The Rise.
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt became the first Indian ambassadors for luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Gucci respectively.
Vir Das won an International Emmy Award for his Netflix special Vir Das: The Landing, becoming the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat.
Ektaa Kapoor received the International Directorate Award, becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to attain this recognition at the 51st International Emmy Awards.
