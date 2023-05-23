AI reimagines Bollywood actors as women

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

An artist named Shahid has reimagined Bollywood actors as women in these AI-generated images.

Amitabh Bachchan looks like a heroine of his time. Doesn’t he?

Social media users say Shah Rukh Khan looks like his wife Gauri Khan.

Varun Dhawan looks like a top model.

Ohh boy! Look at Aamir Khan.

Tiger Shroff looks similar to Rakul Preet Singh.

Internet resembles Salman Khan’s look with Chitrangada Singh.

Akshay Kumar is unrecognizable.

Pankaj Tripathi turned young in AI reimagination

Shahid Kapoor looks no less than a hot model.

This is Rajpal Yadav. Can you recognize?

