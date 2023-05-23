AI reimagines Bollywood actors as women
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
An artist named Shahid has reimagined Bollywood actors as women in these AI-generated images.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan looks like a heroine of his time. Doesn’t he?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Social media users say Shah Rukh Khan looks like his wife Gauri Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan looks like a top model.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ohh boy! Look at Aamir Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff looks similar to Rakul Preet Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Internet resembles Salman Khan’s look with Chitrangada Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is unrecognizable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi turned young in AI reimagination
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor looks no less than a hot model.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Rajpal Yadav. Can you recognize?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 15 Most-hateful villains of TOP TV shows
Find Out More