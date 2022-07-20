Bollywood's most educated stars

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan here’s a look at the most educated Bollywood celebs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan went to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication, but did not complete the course.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia University, New York to study history and political science.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan pursued a Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University in Australia.

John Abraham

John Abraham took admission in Jai Hind College for a degree course in economics.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana completed his Master’s in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.

