From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan here’s a look at the most educated Bollywood celebs.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan went to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication, but did not complete the course.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia University, New York to study history and political science.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan pursued a Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University in Australia.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham took admission in Jai Hind College for a degree course in economics.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana completed his Master’s in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!