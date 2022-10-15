Bollywood actors with economical cars

Bollywood stars are known to possess the most lavish, swanky cars whose prices could buy food rations for years in any common household. But, sometimes, even they prefer a cost-effective option on wheels...

Shah Rukh Khan

Among his fleet of luxury cars, SRK also owns Mitsubishi Pajero.

Akshay Kumar

Similarly, Akshay Kumar's lineup of swanky rides is offset with a Jeep Compass.

Aamir Khan

Likewise, Aamir added a Ford EcoSport to his fleet of wheels some time ago.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, too, ditches her rich wheels now and then to roam in her Ford EcoSport at.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor goes about in a Tata Safari at times.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff still owns a vintage 1950 Fiat Mini 1000, even after all the other high-end wheels he purchased.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Alin Khan now has a couple of luxury cars to her name, but she still likes to knock about in her Maruti Alto from time to time.

John Abraham

Along with his bewitching bikes, John Abraham also owns some bedazzling cars. He still loves his Maruti Gypsy though.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit possessed a Tata Nexon EV in her quest to go electric. She still has a lot of luxurious rides, too, parked in her driveways.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar's preferred mode of transport is his BMW X6. He has still maintained his Mahindra CJ 500, and even uses it sometimes.

