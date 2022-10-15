Bollywood stars are known to possess the most lavish, swanky cars whose prices could buy food rations for years in any common household. But, sometimes, even they prefer a cost-effective option on wheels...Source: Bollywood
Among his fleet of luxury cars, SRK also owns Mitsubishi Pajero.Source: Bollywood
Similarly, Akshay Kumar's lineup of swanky rides is offset with a Jeep Compass.Source: Bollywood
Likewise, Aamir added a Ford EcoSport to his fleet of wheels some time ago.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta, too, ditches her rich wheels now and then to roam in her Ford EcoSport at.Source: Bollywood
Anil Kapoor goes about in a Tata Safari at times.Source: Bollywood
Jackie Shroff still owns a vintage 1950 Fiat Mini 1000, even after all the other high-end wheels he purchased.Source: Bollywood
Sara Alin Khan now has a couple of luxury cars to her name, but she still likes to knock about in her Maruti Alto from time to time.Source: Bollywood
Along with his bewitching bikes, John Abraham also owns some bedazzling cars. He still loves his Maruti Gypsy though.Source: Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit possessed a Tata Nexon EV in her quest to go electric. She still has a lot of luxurious rides, too, parked in her driveways.Source: Bollywood
Nana Patekar's preferred mode of transport is his BMW X6. He has still maintained his Mahindra CJ 500, and even uses it sometimes.Source: Bollywood
