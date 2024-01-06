Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, decoding celebs' numerological beliefs
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Numerology is basically a belief that a certain number and other events in your life coincide with each other.
These are some of the celebrities who believe in Numerology and even integrate elements of it into their life.
Shah Rukh Khan is obsessed with numbers 555 and 40 and integrates them into his life, from vehicle plates to email and mobile numbers.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both love number 8; based on the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor’s mom, he also likes its resemblance to infinity and plans to get a matching tattoo with Alia.
BCCI retired the number 7 jersey for MS Dhoni, born on July 7. He also owns a Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV with the special plate 0007.
Sanjay Dutt believes that the number 9 is his lucky number and that’s the reason most of his cars have the number 4545 but changed to 2999 after consulting an astrologer.
Sachin Tendulkar initially played without a number but later wore 99 and then 10 which according to him symbolizes power, leadership, and victory.
Kareena Kapoor’s favourite number is 3 meanwhile her husband Saif Ali Khan is fond of the number 7 according to Times of India.
Virat Kohli has worn number 18 jersey since his debut on August 18, 2008, and unfortunately lost his father on December 18, 2006, his restaurant chain is also called One8 Commune.
