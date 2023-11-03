Shah Rukh Khan's b'day bash: Bollywood stars celebrate the King, check all pics

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a grand 58th birthday yesterday and as expected the guest list was one of a kind.

King Khan invited all his industry friends and celebrities to his birthday party.

Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and more joined SRK in the party.

Arjun Kapoor came to celebrate Badshah’s birthday, the star posted a pic on Instagram to congratulate SRK as well.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also present for the prestigious occasion.

Alia Bhatt was seen in attendance alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present for King Khan’s 58th birthday.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming movie’s director Rajkumar Hirani was also present with his wife.

Dunki Drop 1 was also released yesterday which gave us a peek into SRK’s character for the new movie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback year has been amazing so far with two hit movies being Pathaan and Jawan.

Thanks For Reading!

