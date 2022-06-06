Queen of bodycons

Here's looking at Suhana Khan's love for bodycon dresses.

Nikita Thakkar

Sunshine

Suhana Khan being the brightest star in yellow.

Stunner

Suhana Khan looks ravishing in pastel green.

Glamour queen

Suhana Khan totally looked like a diva in an orange bodycon dress.

Pretty in black

Suhana Khan nails it in pretty black dress.

In prints

Isn't she one of the most beautiful star kids in town?

One with a friend

Suhana Khan flaunts her pretty curves in this one.

