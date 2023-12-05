Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and more Rajkumar Hirani films with impactful social messages
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
The much-awaited trailer of Dunki has finally been released and already made an impact on the audience with its influential narrative.
Dunki is an emotional rollercoaster that follows five friends' immigration journey to London with challenges and life-changing experiences.
Dunki is a madcap ride about friends who struggle to pursue their dream of moving abroad with a deep social message about the hard-hitting reality of immigration to foreign lands.
The film encapsulates varied emotions within a tale of friendship and love, showcasing an illegal immigration concept known as Donkey Flight.
Rajkumar Hirani directed movies often carry strong social messages. Here are some of his notable films along with their underlying social messages.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. challenges the stigma around medical education and highlights the importance of empathy in healthcare.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai promotes Gandhian values and non-violent protest, emphasizing truth and moral integrity in society.
3 Idiots critiques the education system's emphasis on rote learning and societal pressure for success, advocating for creativity and individual passion.
PK questions blind faith, superstitions, and religious dogmas, advocating for universal love and tolerance.
Sanju portrays the life journey of Sanjay Dutt, addressing the stigma of drug addiction and media sensationalism while advocating for redemption and second chances.
Dunki slated to release on 21st December, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunil Grover in the lead.
