Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki shatters all records of Top 10 most viewed trailers in 24 hours

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year Dunki has already started achieving monumental success with its trailer.

Earlier, there were concerns that if it would beat Salaar and the results have answered all doubts.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki Hindi trailer became the most viewed trailer in 24 hours with 59 million views.

The Hindi trailer of Salaar starring Prabhas has slipped to second position with 54.2 million views.

Adipurush received 52.2 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was watched 50.9 million times.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer grabbed 50.6 million views.

KGF: Chapter 2 trailer received 49 million views in 24 hours.

Jawan Prevue hit 45.6 million views on YouTube within a day.

Cirkus received 45 million views on its trailer in 24 hours.

Samrat Prithviraj's trailer was watched 43.8 million times.

83 trailer received 43 million views in 24 hours.

