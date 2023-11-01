Shah Rukh Khan’s grand 58th birthday bash plans, guest list
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
SRK turns 58 on November 2. And reports suggest that preparations for his grand b’day celebrations have already started.
SRK’s year has been amazing with his two movies, Pathaan and Jawan, performing well and his third, Dunki, releasing soon.
Surely, SRK wants to celebrate the success and another milestone in his life.
As per reports, his birthday party will be held at the Jio NMACC at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
The whole party is being put together by his manager Pooja Dadlani and the invites are already sent out to his close friends.
Big stars like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, etc, are all expected to be present at his party.
His fans at SRK Universe have also organised their own party to celebrate his birthday.
They plan a 4-day celebration - from charity work, watch parties and other bashes to celebrate the special day.
The fans also plan to gather outside his house in Bandra at midnight of November 2.
