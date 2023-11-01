Shah Rukh Khan’s grand 58th birthday bash plans, guest list

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

SRK turns 58 on November 2. And reports suggest that preparations for his grand b’day celebrations have already started.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK’s year has been amazing with his two movies, Pathaan and Jawan, performing well and his third, Dunki, releasing soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surely, SRK wants to celebrate the success and another milestone in his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, his birthday party will be held at the Jio NMACC at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The whole party is being put together by his manager Pooja Dadlani and the invites are already sent out to his close friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big stars like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, etc, are all expected to be present at his party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His fans at SRK Universe have also organised their own party to celebrate his birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They plan a 4-day celebration - from charity work, watch parties and other bashes to celebrate the special day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The fans also plan to gather outside his house in Bandra at midnight of November 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Politicians from Pakistan who are as beautiful as Indian celebrities

 

 Find Out More