Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan overpowers The Great Indian Family; Vicky Kaushal film sells 4 tickets at Gaiety Galaxy

The Great Indian Family, Sukhee fall flat in front of Jawan. | Sep 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Jawan is roaring at the box office.
Though the film released on September 7, fans are still high on Jawan fever.
Even in its third week, Jawan is minting massive money and proving to be a threat to new releases.
Vicky Kaushal's film The Great Indian Family released on September 22.
As per a report in Zoom, The Great Indian Family could not make money in front of Jawan mania.
The report states that The Great Indian Family's shows got cancelled at Gaiety Galaxy as only 4 tickets got sold.
Apart from The Great Indian Family, Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee also released on September 22.
Even Shilpa Shetty's film saw law footfalls as only 10 to 12 tickets got sold, says the report.
Releasing soon after Jawan has proved to be dangerous for the two films it seems.
Jawan on its 15th day made Rs 8.10 crores at the box office.
Jawan's total collection now stands at Rs 525.98 crores as reported by Sacnilk.com.
Jawan has crossed Rs 900 crores mark with worldwide collection.
