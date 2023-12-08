Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Park Seo-joon's Concrete Utopia and Top nominations at the Hollywood Creative Alliance Awards

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

HCA Awards: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is nominated in the Best International Feature Category

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: Park Seo-joon's Concrete Utopia is also there

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: The much loved Anatomy Of A Fall from France

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: Fallen Leaves from Finland is a romance set in Helsinki

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: Japanese film Perfect Days is also there

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: Radical, a comedy from Mexico is also there

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: Spain's Society Of The Snow is one of the movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: The Taste Of Things from France is a much-loved film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: The Teacher's Lounge from Germany is a thoughtful film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HCA Awards: The Zone Of Interest represents the UK

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Why did Dharmendra marry Hema Malini, what happened to first wife Prakash Kaur?

 

 Find Out More