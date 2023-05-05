Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan postponed to August 2023: From Dream Girl 2 to Animal, check release date status of Top 10 awaited movies

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been postponed to August 2023 as per reports. It seems the VFX is pending and makers want a perfect release date

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal sticks to the date of August 11; it is supposedly a blockbuster

Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated for June 29, 2023 release. Not much noise around Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film

Will Jawan's delay lead to push in Tiger 3 dates? Fans speculate all theories

Rajinikanth's Jailer is coming on August 10, fans feared clash due to Tamil market

Akshay Kumar's Soorarai Pottru remake is slated for September 1 release

Prabhas' Adipurush coming on June 16 2023 can enjoy a free run till Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Dream Girl 2 has been pushed to August 25. This is because of delay in VFX

Vivek Agnihotri's Vaccine War is coming on August 15. It will clash with Gadar 2

Will SRK and team postpone Dunki to have a six months gap between Jawan and this film?

