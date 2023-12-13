Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan title track and other Top 10 most played Bollywood songs of 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
With a melodic marriage of romance and qawwali, Tere Vaaste transforms the antiquated 'chaand taare' poetic emotion into something absolutely charming.
Arjan Vailly from Animal has made people groove to the beats of Bhupinder Bappal as it gets so catchy with every play.
All throughout the year, Pathaan's incredibly captivating Jhoome Jo Pathaan and its viral hook step set the standard for smash hits.
Jawan, whose extremely cool title track by the incredibly talented Raja Kumari offers a killer ode to the superstar's stardom, is another example of King Khan's golden run.
Tum Kya Mile from RRKPK has got fans humming this melody all day long.
The legendary Casanova hit, Pyaar Hota Hota Hota Kai Baar Hai, is played loudly and proudly by every single individual.
The upbeat nostalgia of Zoya Akhtar's comic book musical is tapped into by Va Va Voom's hard-hitting beats, which will make you feel restless and youthful once more.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a brilliant blend of modern atmosphere and classic genres set against the backdrop of a generation fascinated with social media.
Dilon Ki Yeh Doriyan from Bawaal is soothing to another level and it's a must to add to your playlist.
Banjaare's carefree attitude and erratic rhythm are magnificent illustrations of what it stands for.
