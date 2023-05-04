Shah Rukh Khan's manager's whopping salary
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Pooja Dadlani is one of the reasons for Shah Rukh Khan having such an amazing body of work.
She leaves no stone unturned for SRK.
Pooja has an annual package of Rs 7 to 9 crores, state reports.
She owns a swanky blue Mercedes and a luxurious home in Bandra.
She is married to businessman Hitesh Gurnani and has a daughter.
Pooja has been working with Shah Rukh since 2012 and is very close to the Khan family.
As per reports, in 2021, her net worth was said to be about Rs 40 to 50 crores.
Pooja stood with SRK, Gauri, Suhana and the whole family when Aryan was accused in the drug case.
As Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja always accompanies him wherever he goes.
