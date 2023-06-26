Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's first owner, original name and more details

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat was called Villa Vienna.

Mannat was owned by Nariman Dubash. In 2001.

SRK bought Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust.

SRK bought Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust for Rs 13.32 crore.

After buying their dream home, Shah Rukh and Gauri reconstructed their bungalow in the best possible way.

It is considered one of the most expensive homes in India, with a price tag of Rs 200 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan himself has said that Mannat is his most expensive purchase.

If you thought Mannat was constructed by SRK himself then that's not the case.

King Khan actually bought the property from a Gujarati businessman who used to stay in his neighbourhood.

Shah Rukh wanted to buy Mannat was because he wanted an 'exclusive prayer room' built on his own terms of life.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dream home, Mannat is not just a house but a tourist attraction for their fans.

No matter what, Bandra’s Mannat is on everyone’s ‘places to visit in Mumbai’ list.

