Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan to Tere Bin Laden: Top films to watch about 9/11

A look at films that revolved around the aftermath of 9/11.

Janhvi Sharma

Sep 11, 2023

What is 9/11?

September 11 attack memories still haunt many and the disturbing pictures and videos are horrifying.

The horrifying incident

The attack is known as 9/11 which was carried out by the terrorist organization al-Qaeda in the United States of America on September 11, 2001. A look at the films to watch about 9/11.

My Name Is Khan (Prime Video)

Shah Rukh Khan's film talks about the life of Mandira and Rizwan Khan after the 9/11 attacks.

Mausam (Prime Video)

The film's storyline involves the 9/11 attacks, the Bombay riots, the Kargil war, and more.

Worth (Netflix)

The film is about Kenneth Feinberg's handling of the victim compensation fund for the 9/11 attacks.

Tere Bin Laden (Disney+Hotstar)

The film is about a lookalike of the dreaded Osama Bin Laden, who was behind the dreadful attacks.

Into The Fire (Prime Video)

The film is about June who lost her firefighter son in the 9/11 attacks.

Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (prime Video)

The story of the film is linked to the 9/11 attacks.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist (Prime Video)

The Reluctant Fundamentalist movie is about the impact of terrorist attacks on a Pakistani man.

New York (Prime Video)

Three friends who are together irrespective of their cast or gender find themselves judging and doubting each other in the aftermath of 9/11 attacks.

