Shah Rukh Khan's private bash for David Beckham at Mannat

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his warm hospitality and his polite behaviour towards his guests.

On Thursday, SRK played host for the football icon David Beckham at his own residence, Mannat.

David Beckham is in India to enjoy the final world cup match of Indian cricket.

The private party was attended by several Bollywood stars, but none of them stopped for the paparazzi to click pictures.

A viral video has been circulating online where Beckham can be seen arriving at Mannat with his staff.

Earlier, Beckham was spotted in the Wankhede Stadium sitting alongside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

He even met the ‘god of Indian cricket’, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and had a chit chat with him.

During Wednesday's World Cup 2023 semi-final cricket match between India and New Zealand,Beckham even stood for India's national anthem.

