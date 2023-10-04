Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star Gayatri Joshi had quit acting at the peak of her career due to this reason

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi is making headlines after she and her businessman husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Swades actress' husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy but escaped safely.
As per reports, Gayatri confirmed the news that they are both in the accident but are absolutely fine.
Gayatri Joshi calls it God's grace behind their survival.
The actress and her husband are currently in Italy where their vehicle met with the near fatal accident.
Gayatri and her husband escaped, but an elderly couple died in the same accident.
The actress was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades.
The actress happily quit her acting career after marriage in 2005.
In one of her interviews, Gayatri mentioned that after marriage, her family wanted her to give them time.
The actress had even won an award for her debut film, Swades, in 2004.
The actress got many opportunities after Swades but chose to pick her personal life over her professional career.
The Swades actress has two sons, Vihaan and Yuvaan.
