Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star Gayatri Joshi had quit acting at the peak of her career due to this reason

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi is making headlines after she and her businessman husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Gayatri Joshi's husband escapes safely

Swades actress’ husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy but escaped safely.

Gayatri Joshi, too, was in the car

As per reports, Gayatri confirmed the news that they are both in the accident but are absolutely fine.

Almighty’s blessings

Gayatri Joshi calls it God's grace behind their survival.

Gayatri Joshi is in Italy

The actress and her husband are currently in Italy where their vehicle met with the near fatal accident.

Accidental death

Gayatri and her husband escaped, but an elderly couple died in the same accident.

Gayatri Joshi made her Bollywood debut in 2004

The actress was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades.

Gayatri Joshi quit acting after her marriage

The actress happily quit her acting career after marriage in 2005.

Gayatri Joshi revealed the reason behind quitting

In one of her interviews, Gayatri mentioned that after marriage, her family wanted her to give them time.

Gayatri Joshi won the best actress award

The actress had even won an award for her debut film, Swades, in 2004.

Gayatri Joshi has no regrets

The actress got many opportunities after Swades but chose to pick her personal life over her professional career.

Gayatri Joshi is the mother of two kids

The Swades actress has two sons, Vihaan and Yuvaan.

