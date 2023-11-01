Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 iconic roles that made him the King of romance
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Raj Malhotra in DDLJ - SRK epitomized the ideal lover, setting the standard for Bollywood romance.
Rahul Khanna in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Shah Rukh's portrayal of Rahul, a best friend turned lover, is iconic in the realm of romantic films.
Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein - The music teacher who ignites the flames of love and rebellion.
Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan - His portrayal of an autistic man on a journey of love and acceptance was profoundly moving.
Veer Pratap Singh in Veer-Zaara - Shah Rukh's depiction of an enduring love story transcending borders is timeless.
Samar Anand in Jab Tak Hai Jaan - His portrayal of an army officer torn between love and duty was captivating.
Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - Shah Rukh displayed his endearing charm and relatability.
Rahul Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - He showcased the complexities of love and family.
Devdas Mukherjee in Devdas - His tragic role as Devdas remains an enduring symbol of unrequited love.
Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho - SRK’s heartwrenching performance touched the deepest emotional chords
