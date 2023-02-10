Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 most expensive possessions will make you very jealous

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance and also the owner of many expensive things. Check out the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Mannat

SRK's sea-facing home in Bandra is reportedly around Rs 200 crore.

Posh villa

SRK has a luxurious villa in Park Lane which is Central London’s most expensive area, worth reportedly Rs 172 crore.

Private island house

SRK has a villa at K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai which was a gift to the star by a Dubai based property developer, reportedly.

Owner of Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron is the fastest car in the world and SRK is the owner of the same.

Vanity van worth crores

The superstar has a vanity van which costs around Rs 4 crore and has been designed by Dilip Chhabria.

Owner of Rolls Royce

Reportedly the cost of the car is Rs 7 crore.

Bentley Continental GT owner

Reporedly the cost of the car is around Rs 4 crore.

Co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders

The brand value of the team reportedly is around Rs 600 crore.

Red Chillies Entertainment owner

The actor has his own production company named Red Chillies Entertainment.

VFX Studio

Reportedly, the annual turnover of Red Chillies Entertainment VFX studio is around Rs 500 crore.

