Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 most underrated performances that deserve the spotlight

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Swades - Shah Rukh's portrayal of a NASA scientist's transformative journey to his homeland is a gem that deserves recognition.

Hey Ram - His powerful performance in this historical drama exploring the complexity of human nature is often overlooked.

Paheli - His dual role as a ghost and a newlywed husband in this whimsical tale is a charming and unconventional performance.

Anjaam - This role displays his talent for portraying dark and complex characters with intensity.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani - This satirical take on media and journalism features a spirited performance by Shah Rukh.

Ra.One - Despite mixed reviews, Shah Rukh's role as a gaming developer and superhero is noteworthy for its ambition.

Dil Se - His intense role as a radio journalist caught in a political conflict is a testament to his acting depth and range.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - Shah Rukh showcased his endearing charm and relatability but was overlooked.

Asoka - Shah Rukh's portrayal of the legendary emperor Asoka's tumultuous life deserves more acclaim.

Fan - His portrayal of a fan obsessed with a movie star showcases his acting prowess in a unique and challenging role.

